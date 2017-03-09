Vandals smash bus validating machines in southeast Athens

Unidentified vandals smashed the validating machines on a city bus in the southeastern suburb of Vari after threatening the driver, Kathimerini has learned.

The incident took place at 11.30 p.m. on Monday near the terminal station of the 117 Glyfada-Vari city bus. Three of the passengers reportedly threatened the driver with a sharp object before wrecking the glass screens of the newly-installed equipment.

No more details were available about the incident.

A series of attacks by unidentified vandals who have smashed ticket validation machines on buses and newly installed barriers at metro and train stations has undermined efforts to crack down on fare dodgers on the public transport network with the introduction on an electronic system.