Two metro stations stay closed on Thursday

Peristeri station on Line 2 of the Athens metro and Kerameikos station on Line 3 were to remain closed Thursday as part of ongoing work to install ticket barriers in a bid to crack down on fare dodging.



Anthoupoli station on Line 2 and Aegaleo on Line 3 are set to remain closed on Saturday and Sunday for the same reason.



Transport authorities have closed several stations on and off over the past few weeks so that upgrading can get under way.