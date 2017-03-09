Greek Foreign Ministry reacts to Ankara statement

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday reacted to a statement by its Turkish counterpart that criticized Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos's remarks regarding the issue of the demilitarization of the Dodecanese islands.

“Knowing international law means, above all, respecting it and not violating it,” the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

In an earlier statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry accused the Greek President of ignoring “fundamental principles of international law.”

