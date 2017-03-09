Vegetarian Pop-Up | Athens | Lent

Chef Vasilis Kallidis presents Uberness, a pop-up food-truck and Mad Max-inspired restaurant in the Rendi Central Market for the period of Lent, serving vegetarian dishes that take ideas from street food around the world, as well as Greek Lenten classics. On Saturday, March 25, Uberness will go all Greek, serving taramosalata roe paste, chick-pea fritters, fried battered cod and other staples. Every Saturday and Sunday, meanwhile, an educator will be on hand to keep kids entertained in a special area designed especially for children, with low tables and chairs, drawing and painting material, games, etc. Uberness is open Wednesdays to Fridays from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations are recommended, particularly at weekends, and can be made by calling 210.481.6320. To find out more, visit www.uberness.org.