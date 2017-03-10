NEWS |

 
Post office and town hall in Dafni attacked

TAGS: Crime

Police on Friday were investigating early morning attacks launched against the town hall of Dafni suburb in southeastern Athens and the local post office. 

According to reports, unidentified assailants threw two gas canisters at the town hall and three at the post office at 4.45 a.m. 

Both buildings, which suffered damages from the exploding canisters, are located at the intersection of Kanari and Ellis streets.
 

