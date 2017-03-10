WHAT’S ON |

 
John Scofield | Athens | March 11

Three-time Grammy-winning jazz-rock guitarist and composer John Scofield is coming to Athens's Gazarte venue on Saturday, March 11, to present his new album “Country For Old Men,” a homage to such greats as George Jones, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, James Taylor and Hank Williams, among others. The show starts at 10 p.m. and ticket prices range from 25-50 euros in advance and 28-53 euros at the door.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr

