Fugitive wanted in UK nabbed on Greece's border with Albania

TAGS: Crime

Police at Greece’s border with Albania in Kakavia have apprehended a man wanted on an international arrest warrant issued by British authorities.

The Albanian national is expected to be extradited to the UK, where he will have to answer to charges of importing, supplying and distributing illegal narcotics in the spring and summer of 2015.

