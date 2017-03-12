Livni sees stronger Greek-Israeli ties

Former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni believes that relations between Greece and Israel are “very good” and that there is potential for closer ties in the areas of energy, among others.



Livni, who took part in the Delphi Economic Forum earlier this month, told Kathimerini that she fully supports the strengthening of ties between the two countries, although she preferred not to go into detail about cooperation on defense issues.



The Israeli politician also noted that relations with Cyprus have also grown stronger recently and that discussions are taking place about how best to make use of natural gas reserves.