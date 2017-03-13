Four Turks being detained on Chios to seek political asylum

Four Turkish nationals who arrived on the Aegean islet of Panagia, one of the Oinousses cluster, last Friday are expected to seek political asylum.

The four men, all of Kurdish descent, are said to have expressed fear for their lives if returned to Turkey.

A fifth man from Afghanistan arrived on the island with the four Turkish Kurds.

The five are to face a court on Thursday on charges of illegally entering the country and are expected to lodge their appeals for asylum during the hearing.

All five are in temporary police detention on Chios.

