Anastasiades reiterates willingness to resume peace talks

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has reiterated his willingness to resume talks to reunite the Mediterranean island which were abruptly interrupted last month over a decision by parliament to honor a 1950 referendum seeking union, or “Enosis,” with Greece.

“Let us abandon the rhetoric and the excuses and focus in a positive manner on how a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality can yield a functional, modern state,” the Greek Cypriot leader said Wednesday.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Ahmet Cavusoglu on Tuesday blamed the Greek Cypriot side for disrupting the peace process, saying Nicosia’s actions suggested it was seeking union with Greece.

Anastasiades said the regulation adopted by parliament did not signify a policy change.

“Then what can one say about the July 20 and August 15 celebrations,” he said in reference to Turkey’s 1974 military invasion of the island.

The Cyprus President did not rule out a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a visit to New York later this month. However, he said no trilateral talks were planned between the UN chief and the leaders of the ethnically-divided island.

Anastasiades is to deliver a keynote address at the Invest in Cyprus Forum in New York on March 22.