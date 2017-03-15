Animation | Athens | March 16-22

The Trianon (which recently installed a wheelchair lift – the first cinema in Athens to do so) is hosting the 12th Athens Animfest of animated films, running from March 16 to 22. The program is centered around the following themes: New Talents 2016, which comprises 11 selections from students or up-and-coming animators, O!PLA 2016, the coolest Polish animation from the last two years, and a tribute to Michalis Arfaras, a Greek artist renowned for his work in animation and experimental film who is based in Germany. For details about the films and screening times, visit athensanimfest.eu.

Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & Patission, tel 210.821.5469