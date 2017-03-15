Rouvikonas takes over Law School to demand furlough for convicted terrorist

Members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group entered the head office of the Athens Law School in central Athens on Wednesday morning and temporarily occupied it before leaving at 12.30 p.m.

In a statement posted online, the group said it carried out the action to protest the cancellation of an event calling on judicial authorities to grant furlough to Dimitris Koufodinas, a leading member of the now defunct urban terror group November 17 who is serving a life sentence.