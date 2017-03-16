Parcel bomb sent to IMF a day after similar device from Greece targets German FinMin

News of a parcel bomb going off at the International Monetary Fund’s headquarters in Paris swept through the Greek media on Thursday afternoon as it came just a day after a similar device was posted from Greece to the German Finance Ministry.

Reuters reported that one person was “slightly injured” after opening the booby-trapped letter at the IMF’s Paris office.

The news came just a few hours after Greek anti-establishment group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire claimed responsibility for sending a similar parcel to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Wednesday. That parcel was intercepted at the ministry and handed over to bomb disposal experts before it could cause any damage or injury.

Police in Greece have located the post office branch from where the parcel was mailed to Schaeuble and are examining videos from a camera, according to Reuters.

“The sender did not enter the branch but placed the package inside a box outside that people use when they want to avoid lines,” a police official told Reuters, declining to be named.