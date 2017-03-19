Charity Concert | Athens | March 20

Panos Karan (piano), Zach Tarpagos (flute), Ana Chifu (flute) and Maria Bildea (harp) will present a concert of classical music in aid of the charity Keys of Change, at St Paul’s Anglican Church on Monday, March 20. Keys of Change (www.keysofchange.org) brings classical music to the deprived and suffering in many countries, including India, the Amazon Basin, Uganda and Sierra Leone, and funds musical education projects for children and young people. Admission costs 10 euros and proceeds will go in aid of the charity.



St Paul’s, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma