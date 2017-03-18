Group warns of cruelty after sea turtles found beheaded

The beheaded bodies of 10 sea turtles have been found over the last two months on Plaka beach on the island of Naxos.

Archelon, the Sea Turtle Protection Society of Greece, believes that the number is too high to suggest that the animal’s deaths were accidental.

Archelon called on citizens and the authorities to help apprehend anyone who is killing the sea turtles on purpose.

The organization said that there was a case last year when a sea turtle was found dead after a breeze block had been tied to its body to keep it from staying afloat.

Anyone who has an information about cruelty to sea turtles is encouraged to call the coast guard headquarters on Naxos or Archelon.