Thessaloniki police nab drug trafficking gang

Police handout photo.

A total of 10 suspected members of a drug trafficking ring in Thessaloniki were arrested on Saturday in the northern city.

The 10 suspects arrested in the crackdown are believed to include the two ring leaders.

According to a police investigation, the racket has been dealing drugs, chiefly cocaine, across the country, but mainly in Thessaloniki, since the summer of 2015.

Officers confiscated small amounts of cocaine, guns, cellphones, eight cars and some 80,000 euros in cash from the suspects.