New Democracy leader Mitsotakis meets predecessor Meimarakis to talk tactics

Opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was to meet his predecessor Vangelis Meimarakis on Monday following reports of differences of opinion between the two on the party's strategy and policies.

Mitsotakis was due to receive Meimarakis at his office in Parliament at 12.30 p.m.

Speaking to 104.9 FM earlier in the day, ND's parliamentary spokesman Costas Tzavaras said Mitsotakis and Meimarakis could cooperate in realizing the "joint vision" of ND.

Mitsotakis, Tzavaras said, "has raised hope in the party but also in the broader centrist political field." Meimarakis is "moving in the same direction." So the two men have "all the prospects for agreeing and cooperating," he said. "Which disagreements there may be about tactics should be viewed in the broader context of ND's principles," he added.

The meeting comes after Meimarakis's criticized Mitsotakis's insistence on calling for snap elections as the leftist-led government's bailout negotiations with foreign auditors drag on.