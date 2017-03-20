Listing ferry to be removed from Piraeus port

The partially sunken Panagia tis Tinou passenger will be removed on Tuesday from the port of Piraeus and towed to a demolition yard in Turkey, authorities said on Monday.

They added that the salvage work, which lasted about three months, has been completed and the necessary documents have been issued for its removal.

The ship had started taking in water while at the port in April last year and was listing 40 degrees to starboard. The ship had been confiscated by the Seafarers’ Pension Fund (NAT) from its owners due to debts.