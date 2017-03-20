Electronic ticket system to be up and running in June, says transport minister

Use of electronic tickets will begin on Athens public transport from June 1, Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis pledged on Monday, despite opposition from the Data Protection Authority regarding the personal details commuters are expected to divulge to be issued with digital travel passes.

Spirtzis also assured MPs that the installation of new ticket barriers at metro stations and ticket readers on buses and trolley buses is on track even though the equipment has come under attack from vandals, as the cost of repairing the damage does not come out of the state’s budget.

Meanwhile, Aghios Ioannis and Kerameikos metro stations will be closed Wednesday so that new ticket dispensing machines can be installed.