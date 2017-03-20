Olympiakos and Panathinaikos strolled to easy home wins in the Basket League over the weekend ahead of a very demanding week in the Euroleague with two fixtures for each one of them within 48 hours. The win of the weekend belonged to Kolossos though.

The Rhodes team saw off visiting Aris 85-84 on Saturday in a memorable game and the two teams are now joint fourth along with PAOK that has a better head-to-head record with the other two. PAOK defeated Kymi 88-71 in Thessaloniki.

Olympiakos recovered from the shock loss to Galatasaray in Piraeus to beat visiting Trikala 79-61 on Sunday, with coach Yiannis Sfairopoulos resting some of his top-pick players.

Similarly Panathinaikos downed Lavrio 85-64 on Saturday with Yiannis Bourousis scoring 20 point before falling ill. He is a doubt for Tuesday’s game against Armani Milano.

Bottom team Doxa Lefkadas stayed alive in the fight for survival beating fellow struggler Apollon Patras 75-70 at home.

Third-placed AEK had no problems at Korivos winning 89-63, while Rethymno beat the other Patra team, Promitheas, 84-80 away.