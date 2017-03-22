NEWS |

 
Police investigate armed robbery of Kallithea gas station

TAGS: Crime

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place about 3 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station on Thisseos Street, in the neighbourhood of Kallithea, south of Athens.

A store clerk told police that a man brandishing a firearm demanded cash. The clerk gave the robber an undisclosed amount of money and the robber fled.

The employee was not injured.

Officers searched the area but did not find the man.

