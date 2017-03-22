Keep Shelly in Athens | Athens | March 23

After a sold-out show at St Paul's Anglican Church on March 18, local chillwave act Keep Shelly in Athens has added another date, Thursday, March 23. The Greek act has appeared at major international music festivals such as Coachella in California, Parklife in Manchester and Fun Fun Fun in Austin, Texas. Tickets cost 12 euros and can be purchased at Ticket Services (39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567, www.ticketservices.gr).

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma