Back in 2013, Greece’s Parliament passed legislation that enabled authorities to track down uninsured vehicles. Four years later, however, that law remains on paper.

Failure to see through the measure is just another sign of the country’s ineffective public administration. It also demonstrates the absence of strong political will to implement the law.



Now the head of the Independent Authority of Public Revenue has vowed that the legislation will be put into effect within May. Of course, one hopes that this is in fact the case, but if experience is any guide, one should not be very optimistic.

In light of the expected exodus of Greeks from the cities to the countryside and the islands for this year’s Easter holidays, we hope that no law-abiding citizen has a traffic accident involving an uninsured vehicle.