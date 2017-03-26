WHAT’S ON |

 
Big Band | Athens | March 27

TAGS: Music

The Big Band of the City of Athens presents a jazz-, groove- and swing-inspired show titled “Legacy through Time,” at the Trianon cinema on Monday, March 27. Admission is free of charge.

Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & Patission, tel 210.821.5469

