Big Band | Athens | March 27
Music
The Big Band of the City of Athens presents a jazz-, groove- and swing-inspired show titled "Legacy through Time," at the Trianon cinema on Monday, March 27. Admission is free of charge.
Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & Patission, tel 210.821.5469