Lenders eye sale of 40 percent of PPC, gov't sees 'cannibalism'

Greece's international creditors are proposing the sale of 40 percent of the lignite and hydroelectric power plants of the Public Power Corporation, starting from July, and ending in the first half of 2018, according to a draft of the plan seen by Kathimerini.

Government officials, for their part, are doing what they can to limit the pieces of PPC in the privatization portfolio and put it off until later.

In a strong statement made to the leftwing Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, Energy Minister Panos Skourletis declared that the sale of 40 percent of PPC's plants is "beyond the contours of what has been agreed" between Greece and its lenders and indicated that the government should oppose plans to "cannibalize PPC."