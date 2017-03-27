From Crete to Smyrna | Athens | March 28

A host of artists, including Lydia Koniordou, Calliope Vetta, Irene Derembei, Lizeta Kalimeri, Areti Ketime, Fide Koksal, Karolos Kouklakis, Solon Lekkas, Dimitris Basis, Manos Pyrovolakis and MC Yinka, among others, will be performing at the Megaron's Christos Lambrakis Hall on Tuesday, March 28, in a production featuring music from two places with strong historical ties, Crete and Smyrna. They will be accompanied by the Kivotos tou Kosmou Children's Choir. Tickets range from 9 to 30 euros (5-8 euros reduced) and can be purchased in advance from the Athens Concert Hall's website and box office. The show starts at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr