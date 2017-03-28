NEWS |

 
Guns and ammo found in Xanthi mosque

Authorities in Xanthi, northeastern Greece, were put on high alert Tuesday after two guns and ammunition were discovered in a mosque in a village near the Turkish border.

Kathimerini understands local security services received information that there were weapons hidden in a mosque in the village of Iliopetra in the municipality of Topeiros. After an investigation, authorities found and seized two pistols, one with a silencer, and a large amount of bullets.

The imam in charge of running the mosque was arrested on charges of illegal gun posession, and is expected to appear before a local prosecutor today, while ballistic testing will begin on the seized firearms.

The affair, which comes at a time of heightened tensions between Greece and Turkey, has been brought to the attention of senior government officials and the Citizens’ Protection Ministry.

