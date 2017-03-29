NEWS |

 
NEWS

16-year-old found dead in apparent suicide in Glyfada

An unidentified 16-year-old girl was found dead in an apparent suicide by hanging, in the suburb of Glyfada, south of Athens, authorities say.

They say the body was found by her mother on Monday. 

Police say no suicide note was found at the scene.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 