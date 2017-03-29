NEWS 10:38 16-year-old found dead in apparent suicide in Glyfada An unidentified 16-year-old girl was found dead in an apparent suicide by hanging, in the suburb of Glyfada, south of Athens, authorities say. They say the body was found by her mother on Monday. Police say no suicide note was found at the scene. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS 16 arrested in police operation at migrant camps NEWS Plans to sell of PPC power plants testing Greek gov't cohesion NEWS Austria says wants exemption from EU migrant relocation system NEWS