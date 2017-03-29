To Potami accuses Gennimata of ‘buying off’ lawmakers

The centrist To Potami party on Wednesday attacked PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata after it became known that one of its former deputies, Larissa MP Constantinos Bargiotas, was joining the ranks of Democratic Alignment.

In a statement, Potami accused the leader of the once-dominant socialists of “buying off lawmakers with the promise of [parliamentary] seats and positions of power once ‘we are back in business’.”

In the same statement, Potami accused Bargiotas of “betraying” his voters.

Bargiotas’s resignation last month, left Potami with six MPs in the 300-seat House.