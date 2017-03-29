Greek gov't bond yields tumble

Greek government bond yields tumbled to multi-week lows on Wednesday after Reuters reported that Greece had reached an agreement with its lenders on some of the main issues in the indebted country’s current bailout talks.

Short-dated Greek bond yields fell to a two-month low of 7.47 percent and were last down 50 basis points.

Greece’s 10-year government bond yield fell more than 30 basis points to a five-week low at 6.93 percent.

“There’s been reports that the government could be close to an agreement with lenders, though this is yet to be confirmed by the Greek government; this is why the yields are falling,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

