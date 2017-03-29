Belgian man robbed at knifepoint by hosts in Greece

Three Pakistani nationals were arrested on Wednesday by authorities in Piraeus for robbing a 39-year-old Belgian man at knifepoint.

The victim told police that he knew one of the culprits, who had invited him to Greece to stay at his home.

The Belgian man said that on arrival at the house, he was held at knifepoint by the three suspects, aged 26, 27 and 31, who demanded 3,000 euros to let him go.

After receiving the money, the three men transferred him to another house in Keratsini, near Piraeus, and took off. The victim then broke out of the house and reported the incident to police.