Major international oil companies are seriously interested in the natural gas reserves estimated to be in Greece that could share similar characteristics, albeit on a smaller scale, with the giant reserve ENI has discovered off Egypt.

The head of the Hellenic Hydrocarbons Resource Management, Yiannis Basias, confirmed that interest at an event in Athens on Wednesday.

He also said he would prefer to see the commercial promotion of the existing seismic data rather than a new round of concession tenders.

In addition, Basias estimated that ‘there are many ‘small Zohrs in the Ionian Sea,’ in reference to the gas field in Egyptian waters.