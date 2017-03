The Onassis Cultural Center in Athens will host an 80s quiz night on Friday, March 31, starting at 8 p.m. Test your knowledge on the movies and music of the decade in a show presented by film critic Ilias Frangoulis. “It's Bingo Time” is organized on the sidelines of the #GR80s exhibition. Free admission.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr