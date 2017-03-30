Greek ‘Survivor’ contestants hurt in accident

Two contestants on Skai TV’s hit reality show “Survivor” were injured in a road accident on Thursday in the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean, where the game is taking place.

One of the contestants, Irini Kolida, broke three ribs and has abandoned the game and will return to Greece, reports said.

The other player, Marios Priamos Ioannidis, sustained a neck injury.

According to reports, the accident occurred during the game when a van carrying the game’s contestants crashed.

The cause of the accident was not made known.