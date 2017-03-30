Hit-and-run motorcyclist rams baby stroller in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki were seeking a motorcyclist who veered into a stroller in the neighborhood of Xirokrini on Thursday afternoon, leaving the toddler inside the buggy with slight injuries.

The child’s parents were out for a walk with their toddler when the motorcyclist ran into the stroller at around 3.30 p.m.

The child was transferred to a nearby hospital for medical attention but, according to medics, was not badly hurt.

The motorcyclist remained at large late on Thursday.