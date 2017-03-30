No surprises from Ankara

The statement by Turkey’s National Security Council yesterday, which set out the country’s top foreign policy priorities, contained hardly any surprises.

A single read was enough to dispel any illusions that there could indeed be some progress toward reaching a peace settlement on the divided island of Cyprus.

The statement by the council confirmed that Turkey is broaching the full spectrum of its claims in the Aegean Sea and Cyprus.

It also makes clear that Ankara’s strategy is not motivated by domestic concerns in view of the looming referendum to boost Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s constitutional powers. Rather, it constitutes a tactical response to current uncertainty and instability in its wider geographical area.

Athens must keep its cool similar to the way it has done over the years of Turkish provocations.