Council charges 11 suspects over tank deal
Online
Eleven people, including former Defense Ministry officials and arms trader Thomas Liakounakos, are to face trial on charges of breach of faith in connection with the procurement of 170 Leopard 2 tanks from German company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann when Socialist stalwart Yiannos Papantoniou was minister between 2001 and 2003.
A council of appeals court judges indicted the 11 suspects on Friday.
Liakounakos and several former ministry officials including Spyros Travlos have been at the focus of a long-running investigation by corruption prosecutors into state defense deals believed to have involved hefty kickbacks for mediators.