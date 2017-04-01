PASOK issues warning after latest firebombing at HQ

Riot police stationed near PASOK’s headquarters in central Athens came under a hail of Molotov cocktails on Friday night.



Nobody was injured in the incident, which was the latest in a line of similar attacks at the same spot on Harilaou Trikoupi Street.



“More than 50 Molotov cocktails at Harilaou Trikoupi,” tweeted PASOK’s spokesman Pavlos Christidis. “Does someone have to be killed for some people to wake up?” he added.



PASOK has frequently criticized the government for failing to do more to prevent the attacks on its headquarters.