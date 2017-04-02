Greek aviation industry professionals are concerned about nasty surprises during the delivery of 14 regional airports conceded to the Fraport consortium this month.

The main cause for concern is reportedly the behavior of a number of employees, who are said to be refusing to familiarize incoming Fraport staff with the infrastructure and the engineering and electronic facilities. This is increasing the risk that certain problems may arise in areas such as the supply of power and light, in passenger service systems and so on, aviation sources warn.

Kathimerini has seen an announcement by the main union of Civil Aviation Authority electricians which tacitly invites its members to abstain from “supplying any information, demonstrations or even more so training on the electrical networks and appliances of the airports to any private party.”

Sources close to the concession process are not surprised by the unionists’attitude, reminding that there have been “instances of tension between unionists and Fraport employees at the airport” in the past few weeks.

They add that the secondary union of all CAA employees “has de facto tolerated such kind of behavior” and has even asked airport authorities to “remove the contractor’s instruments and employees from the terminals.”