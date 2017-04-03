Police nab two burglars after rooftop chase in Palaio Faliro

Following a chase in the Athens suburb of Palaio Faliro, police on Monday detained two of the four would-be burglars who tied an elderly couple up in their home earlier in the day and were seeking the other two.

The four burglars, said to be of Georgian origin, had bound the couple in their home but were spotted by neighbors who alerted the police.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene, prompting the burglars to flee, by leaping from rooftop to rooftop. Police collared two of the perpetrators while the other two escaped.

They also confiscated a bag full of jewelry and a gun.