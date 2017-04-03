PAME group planning rallies around Greece to protest Eurogroup meeting

The Communist Party-affiliated labor union, PAME, will hold a series of rallies around the country on Friday to coincide with the Eurogroup in Brussels.

The rally is planned for 6.30 p.m. and the union issued a statement saying the government has agreed to “further the slaughter of workers and their rights to social security.”

It called on anti-austerity protesters to gather at Omonia Square in Athens, Karaiskaki Square in Piraeus and at the statue of Eleftherios Venizelos in Thessaloniki, among other cities.