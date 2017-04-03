More work needed to restart stalled Cyprus talks, leaders say

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci say that more work is needed to lay the groundwork for the resumption of stalled reunification talks.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the two men said that United Nations Envoy Espen Barth Eide would continue contacts with them both in order to get negotiations back on track.

Both said they had an “open and constructive” discussion about the reasons the talks collapsed in mid-February and exchanged ideas about the way forward.