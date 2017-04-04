Lagging behind the pack

While most data point to a recovery in the eurozone economy, Greece is once again lagging behind, remaining something of a black sheep in the bloc – as it appears that the country simply can’t get its act together.



What is far more disheartening is that the leftist-led coalition is refusing to let go of its illusions, instead trying to adapt reality to its ideological obsessions and not the other way around.

This is either due to its inability to change its current course or because its chief priority is to remain in power at all costs, regardless of the huge damage done to the country.



And, unfortunately, with no change in the government’s demeanour in sight, the country will continue lagging behind the rest of them.