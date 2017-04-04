Shops to open on Sunday ahead of Easter holidays

The SELPE association of Greek retail businesses on Tuesday announced opening hours for the week ahead of Greek Orthodox Easter on Sunday, April 16.

According to the announcement, shops including supermarkets will be open on Sunday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday through Thursday next week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Good Friday, opening hours will start later, at 1 p.m., and run to 9 p.m., while on Saturday retailers will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Easter Sunday and Monday, April 17, all shops and supermarkets will remain closed in observance of the national holiday.