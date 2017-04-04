Doukissis Plakentias metro station to be closed on Wednesday night

The Doukissis Plakentias metro station in northern Athens, the last stop on Line 3, will close at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night and not reopen until the following day.

The station is being closed to allow the installation of new barriers operating with electronic tickets, a system that is supposed to go into effect across the capital’s public transportation network in the summer.

Trains to and from Athens airport will continue to pass through the station but without making a stop.