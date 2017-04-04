Easter week shopping hours announced

The SELPE association of Greek retail businesses on Tuesday announced opening hours for the week leading up to Greek Orthodox Easter Sunday.

According to the announcement, shops (including supermarkets) will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday next week.

On Good Friday, stores will open at 1 p.m. and close at 9 p.m., while on Saturday retailers will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Easter Sunday and Monday (April 16 and 17), all shops and supermarkets will remain closed.