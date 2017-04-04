Airport deal ‘will be wrapped up within 15 days’

Greece will conclude a 1.2-billion-euro airport deal with a Fraport-led consortium later this month, signaling the country’s biggest privatization venture so far under its international bailouts.

“We are in a position to inform Greek people that within 15 days... the deal will be wrapped up and the Greek state will collect 1.2 billion euros,” the government said in a statement.

Last month, Fraport Greece secured a loan of about 1 billion euros from a consortium of lenders to help fund the deal and has said total investment in the project will top 1.4 billion euros.

