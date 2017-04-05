No more adventures

No one can doubt that the government’s reckless experimentation back in 2015 damaged the economy in a huge way. Before the Tsipras administration and its flamboyant finance minister swaggered into power at the beginning of 2015 and engaged in their embarrassingly amateur negotiation tactics, the economy had begun to show signs, albeit slight, of recovery. But sheer incompetence nipped the economy’s growth in the bud.

If the government repeats the same mistake by allowing negotiations with creditors to extend until the summer, or even the fall, the damage done will be enormous. Its constant pandering to the various trends within ruling SYRIZA, along with its ideological obsessions are what’s causing the delays in the conclusion of the country’s second review.

The country simply cannot endure yet another adventure like it did two years ago, which brought it to the brink of Grexit.