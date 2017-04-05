NEWS 10:52 Trolley bus services disrupted on Wednesday TAGS: Transport Trolley bus services will be disrupted in Athens on Wednesday as workers convene to discuss the company’s finances and to be briefed on their collective labor agreement. The capital will have no trolley buses from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Tusk says Greece, lenders close to concluding bailout review NEWS Over 120 migrant arrivals recorded on Greek islands in 24 hours NEWS Eurogroup chief says 'progress' in talks, but deal remains elusive NEWS