Trolley bus services disrupted on Wednesday

TAGS: Transport

Trolley bus services will be disrupted in Athens on Wednesday as workers convene to discuss the company’s finances and to be briefed on their collective labor agreement.

The capital will have no trolley buses from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

