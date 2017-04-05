Drug rings in Greece and Sweden busted in double operation

Police from Attica’s narcotics unit said Wednesday they had unraveled two rings that worked together to distribute large quantities of drugs, especially refined cannabis and cocaine, to and from countries in Western and Northern Europe, using international transport trucks.



Three Greeks, aged 37, 32 and 45, were arrested after a sweeping operation in Athens, on the island of Kefalonia and in Malmo in Sweden, in cooperation with local police authorities. Five more Greek nationals, aged 37, 32 and 45, who are currently serving sentences in Greek prisons, also face charges of orchestrating the movements of the two rings, which undertook different roles in the distribution of the drugs.



Police, who are also searching for a 26-year-old Albanian national and two other men aged 35 and 44, confiscated 46 kilos of refined cannabis, 3 kilos of cocaine and two international transport trucks.